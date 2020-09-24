Jennifer Lopez confused fans when she posted a video of her in bed with another man

Is Jennifer Lopez in bed with another man that’s not her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez ? Before you break out in a panic, that’s not what’s going on here. On Thursday morning, Lopez teased scenes from her soon-to-be-released music video for songs, Pa‘ Ti and Lonely with Colombian singer, Maluma which will be released later today in a two-part music video event. In the video teasers, the two singers are seen getting up close and personal in bed together.

JLO shared short snippets from the video on her Instagram stories Thursday morning which will premiere at 6 pm EST/3 pm PST. The teasers are certainly building up the hype for the release of the videos.

The 51-year-old has been hard at work on her craft throughout the quarantine. This past summer, she was often seen out and about around New York City working on music and the production of these music videos with Maluma.

Although Lopez is one of the hardest-working celebrities, she still knows how to have fun. The triple threat is a big fan of TikTok and specifically taking part in the dance challenges on the popular Gen Z app. The most recent challenge the “Let’s Get Loud” singer participated in was the #WAPChallenge, which is the raunchy dance Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion do in their hit song, “WAP” which came out in early August. The #WAPChallenge has over 2 billion views on TikTok.