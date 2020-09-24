Miley Cyrus shows off her blonde mullet while leaving a hair salon in Los Angeles

Over the past several months during quarantine, the world has witnessed Miley Cyrus sporting some interesting hairstyles. At the end of last year, Cyrus first brought back the mullet and then in the heart of the lockdown in May, the 27-year-old turned her mullet into a sort of hybrid hairstyle that was a mix of a mullet and a pixie cut that her mom, Tish Cyrus gave her, according to British Vogue.

Supposedly, over a FaceTime chat, celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger guided mama Cyrus through cutting her daughter’s hair, according to British Vogue. The end result was a hairstyle that had choppy ends and a wavy texture.

The 27-year-old singer was spotted on Wednesday leaving a hair salon in Los Angeles. Cyrus must’ve loved the cut she received from her mom because she’s still rocking a similar version of that hybrid cut, but now it seems to be a little bit longer and cleaned up by a professional.