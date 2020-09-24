Miley Cyrus shows off her blonde mullet while leaving a hair salon in Los Angeles

Over the past several months during quarantine, the world has witnessed Miley Cyrus sporting some interesting hairstyles. At the end of last year, Cyrus first brought back the mullet and then in the heart of the lockdown in May, the 27-year-old turned her mullet into a sort of hybrid hairstyle that was a mix of a mullet and a pixie cut that her mom, Tish Cyrus gave her, according to British Vogue.
Supposedly, over a FaceTime chat, celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger guided mama Cyrus through cutting her daughter’s hair, according to British Vogue. The end result was a hairstyle that had choppy ends and a wavy texture.
The 27-year-old singer was spotted on Wednesday leaving a hair salon in Los Angeles. Cyrus must’ve loved the cut she received from her mom because she’s still rocking a similar version of that hybrid cut, but now it seems to be a little bit longer and cleaned up by a professional.
The “Midnight Sky” singer ran errands after her hair appointment in a slouchy gray tank top tucked into gray wide-leg trouser pants. Cyrus accessorized her look with round yellow sunglasses, layered necklaces, and an animal-print tote bag on her shoulder. The former “Hannah Montana” star got in touch with her southern roots by wearing a pair of square-toe boots.
If her errand outfit didn’t already convince you that Cyrus is a fashion lover, the fact that she closed a runway show might. Cyrus had a major runway moment earlier this year at Marc Jacob’s show during New York Fashion Week.
The 27-year-old walking in Jacob’s show was a match made in heaven as Cyrus has been a longtime favorite of Jacobs and a frequent collaborator, according to Vogue. Cyrus’s appearance at the show was unexpected and she couldn’t of looked more beautiful on the runway. “The Last Song” actress wore a crop top paired with black trouser pants and carried a huge zebra-print coat behind her.
Cyrus was born into a famous family, her father being country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. She became a household name when she starred on the hit Disney Channel series, “Hannah Montana.” From there, she rose to stardom and starred in movies such as “The Last Song,” with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth . Cyrus recently made headlines with her dating life, especially when her and former beau, Cody Simpson broke up this past summer.