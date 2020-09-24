Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme opens up about her twin bond with brother Max

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony ’s twins have a special bond. The former couple’s 12-year-old daughter Emme gave insight into her relationship with her twin brother Max, while promoting her upcoming children’s book Lord Help Me . “Max and I have a special relationship,” Emme told People magazine. “Since we were very little, I could always understand him when no one else could.”

Jennifer and Marc, who finalized their divorce in 2014, welcomed their twins in 2008. Emme noted that her parents and brother are supportive of her book. “They are all really proud of me,” the young author admitted. In Lord Help Me, Emme shared her own daily prayers to offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith. She said, “I really hope children are able to learn to pray, share the book and spread the power of prayer after reading it.”

Aside from becoming an author, Jennifer and Marc’s little girl is a budding singer. Emme hit the stage earlier this year at the Super Bowl alongside her superstar mom. “I just don’t overthink it,” she said of singing with her mother. “I get up there and do it.”