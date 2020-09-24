Premiere: Watch NK’s lyric video ‘Pelicula’ from her new album ‘Ecléctica’

The Ukrainian pop diva NK, who managed to win the heart of listeners around the world with her creativity, has released the lyric video for the new song ‘Pelicula’ about the popular Mexican holiday ‘El Día de Muertos’ style.

‘Pelicula’ is a musical story about secret and mystical love. This song is special for NK because El Día de Muertos is a very meaningful holiday in Mexico. NK was inspired to make this lyric video in celebration of the holiday. The single is going to appear on her first Spanish-language album ‘Ecléctica’ which is available for streaming on all digital platforms.

PREMIERE: Watch NK’s latest video ‘Pelicula’

The mood and character of the album fully embrace the meaning of the word ‘Ecléctica,’ which translates as mixing, a combination of different styles and ideas. The album also shows the versatility of the artist, who confidently combines different musical cultures into her music, most notably: Ukrainian and Latin American. This symbiosis helps create unique songs.

There are six other Spanish-language singles on the record and many tracks include a sprinkling of English and Ukrainian; a trademark move from NK. The premiere track ‘A huevo’ (below), has already been viewed more than 8 million on YouTube, and the previously released single ‘Elefante’ has been watched by over 100 million users. ‘Elefante’ was also on the SHAZAM charts for more than 10 months.

In case you missed it, watch ‘A huevo’ below. Congrats, NK!

