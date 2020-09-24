Breaking News: Gigi Hadid gives birth to a baby girl

Gigi Hadid has officially given birth! This coming straight from the father‘s Twitter fingers! Zayn Malik made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday night and shared a photo of their daughter’s tiny hand clutching his tatted finger. Malik captioned the photo, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”



Last week Hadid’s family sparked rumors that she had given birth. First her sister Bella Hadid posted a throwback photo captioned, “June 11, 2020 ...🖤two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn ✨👼🏼✨ i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying 🥺” Her “can’t stop crying” message had fans convinced it meant she finally met her niece. Then their dad Mohamed posted a beautiful handwritten poem titled “Grandpa’s Heart” with a sketch of an arrow going through a heart. Mohamed wrote in the poem, “When I heard you were on the way.” He deleted the post shortly after.



Hadid and Malik have been together on and off since 2015. Hadid shared the news publicly in April in an interview with Jimmy Fallon during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show. Hadid was pregnant throughout quarantine and explained, “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms... But we‘re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.” Hadid kept her pregnancy relatively private on social media and used her platform instead to promote change. She told V Magazine in July, “I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously, a lot of people have lost lives due to [the] coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening.” She continued, “And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”

