Britney Spears celebrates ‘me time’ in red bikini

Britney Spears celebrated some “me” time on the beach today in a red bikini and a cowboy hat. The singer is in the middle of a legal battle over her conservatorship with her father Jamie that has been in place since 2008. Early in September Spears and her lawyer filed papers to not only remove her father but open the case to the public. Her lawyer also attached an article about the #freebritney movement and said Spears “welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans.” Since then Spears has been active on Instagram mentioning a project called “Touch of Rose.” Supporters of the movement believe that Spears is using her Instagram posts and captions to send secret messages crying for help. Her latest post was 3 photos that were almost identical except for the filter. She captioned it, “🏖🏝🏖 No ..... this isn’t “Just a Touch of Rose” 🌹 or “RED” ... it is simply ME ... in the most general Britney way !!! Hey 👋 … while you’re at it ..... turn the photos upside down and you will find it’s a T !!!!!! For teacher ... tea ... test ... tomorrow ... time ... two ... ten ... tool ... try .... thanks .... they … I mean we could go all day with this one, right !?!? Anyhow … who was your favorite teacher in school ..... and what did you LEARN 🤓🤓🤓🤓 ????”
View this post on Instagram
🏖🏝🏖 No ..... this isn’t “Just a Touch of Rose” 🌹 or “RED” ... it is simply ME ... in the most general Britney way !!! Hey 👋 … while you’re at it ..... turn the photos upside down and you will find it’s a T !!!!!! For teacher ... tea ... test ... tomorrow ... time ... two ... ten ... tool ... try .... thanks .... they … I mean we could go all day with this one, right !?!? Anyhow … who was your favorite teacher in school ..... and what did you LEARN 🤓🤓🤓🤓 ????
While it is true that if you flip the photo over you’ll see a T, Spears caption still doesn’t make too much sense. Fans continued their speculation in the comments. Influencer Rudy Bundini commented, “I swear she is trying to tell us something in codes and hints If you are reading this: YOU ARE NOT ALONE.” Another commented, “T for trapped.” Yesterday Spears uploaded a cover of a book titled “The Inner Goddess Makeover” by Tanishka and mentioned the mysterious “Rose Project” and “RED” project again in her caption. Spears wrote, “I promise … this is a good one 📚✨🤓 !!!! It is a workbook that helps you strengthen all aspects of your womanhood .... I’ve only studied the chapters I think I will most benefit from 💁🏼♀️ !!! Hopefully learning these principles will also strengthen my “Just a Touch of Rose” 🌹 and “RED” projects as well ☺️☺️☺️☺️👠👠🌹🌹🌹 !!!!”
Before her book recommendation, Spears uploaded a video with her boyfriend using a terrifying filter. The most liked comment was about her boyfriend Sam Asghari and said, “I hate that man.” Another wrote, “SAM THIS IS NOT OKAY.” Many believe that Asghari is controlling her account and was hired to act as her boyfriend. #FreeBritney supporters have moved onto Asghari’s Instagram account to spread their concerns. Asghari’s page is mainly full of photoshoots, working out videos and selfies with the occasional picture with Spears. He uploaded the same video with the filter on his page and the most liked comment says, “Are you kidding me?? Do you help this woman at all??? Omg! You’re making her look so crazy! You’re def not good for her since you’re not the person they would look to to care for her. Her sister had to step in!! And if she wasn’t on the wrongs meds so her family and everyone could take her money, she would’ve def been better by now!!!” Others accused him of uploaded a fake and photoshopped video with her back in August.
Her father has requested that Andrew Wallet be the co-conservator or her estate. Wallet previously served as a co-conservator on Britney‘s estate from 2008 to March 2019. According to Entertainment Tonight, Britney has reportedly petitioned to appoint Bessemer Trust Company of California as a conservator of her estate, as she would rather “work with a corporate fiduciary who can offer both a physical office and a team of independent financial professionals rather than a single individual, hand-picked by her father, who is a complete stranger to her.” As for performing, the documents state, “To this date, Britney has not resumed performing and has stated that she does not desire to do so at this time.”