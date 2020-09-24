Britney Spears celebrates ‘me time’ in red bikini

Britney Spears celebrated some “me” time on the beach today in a red bikini and a cowboy hat. The singer is in the middle of a legal battle over her conservatorship with her father Jamie that has been in place since 2008. Early in September Spears and her lawyer filed papers to not only remove her father but open the case to the public. Her lawyer also attached an article about the #freebritney movement and said Spears “welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans.” Since then Spears has been active on Instagram mentioning a project called “Touch of Rose.” Supporters of the movement believe that Spears is using her Instagram posts and captions to send secret messages crying for help. Her latest post was 3 photos that were almost identical except for the filter. She captioned it, “🏖🏝🏖 No ..... this isn’t “Just a Touch of Rose” 🌹 or “RED” ... it is simply ME ... in the most general Britney way !!! Hey 👋 … while you’re at it ..... turn the photos upside down and you will find it’s a T !!!!!! For teacher ... tea ... test ... tomorrow ... time ... two ... ten ... tool ... try .... thanks .... they … I mean we could go all day with this one, right !?!? Anyhow … who was your favorite teacher in school ..... and what did you LEARN 🤓🤓🤓🤓 ????”



While it is true that if you flip the photo over you’ll see a T, Spears caption still doesn’t make too much sense. Fans continued their speculation in the comments. Influencer Rudy Bundini commented, “I swear she is trying to tell us something in codes and hints If you are reading this: YOU ARE NOT ALONE.” Another commented, “T for trapped.” Yesterday Spears uploaded a cover of a book titled “The Inner Goddess Makeover” by Tanishka and mentioned the mysterious “Rose Project” and “RED” project again in her caption. Spears wrote, “I promise … this is a good one 📚✨🤓 !!!! It is a workbook that helps you strengthen all aspects of your womanhood .... I’ve only studied the chapters I think I will most benefit from 💁🏼‍♀️ !!! Hopefully learning these principles will also strengthen my “Just a Touch of Rose” 🌹 and “RED” projects as well ☺️☺️☺️☺️👠👠🌹🌹🌹 !!!!”

