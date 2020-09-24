Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about her relationship with Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow has confessed she is now having a better relationship with his ex-husband and singer of Coldplay Chris Martin , “It’s so interesting because in a way my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was,” the 47-year-old actress revealed in her recent appearance on Drew Barrymore ’s new talk show.

The couple co-parent their two children Apple Blythe Alison Martin and Moses Bruce Martin, after their divorce in 2016 and twelve years of marriage, and Paltrow has declared they couldn’t be better friends, making their parenting work and insisting that filing for divorce was the best decision they could have taken.

The Hollywood actress went on to talk about relationships and said that “every relationship is 50/50,” and ““If you are brave enough to take responsibility for your half and really look at your own garbage and your own trauma and how it’s presenting in the world and in your relationship then there really is somewhere to go and something to learn and something to heal.”

The Academy Award winner and entrepreneur has been married to 49-year-old writer and producer Brad Falchuk since 2018 and has continued to be open about her daily life even during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, “we’re lucky that we have a really solid relationship. But we’re also in the house with the kids and it’s pretty close quarters.”

Also adding that the main issue the couple are having is finding time to be alone together, “It’s sort of like, where do you go as a couple when you’re all in the house and you’ve got dogs and you’re trying to work from home?”