Tom Cruise is traveling to space with the help of NASA and Elon Musk

Tom Cruise is teaming up with business magnate Elon Musk for a massive project that involves the 58-year-old actor going to space, as part of the narrative scripted for a new film. Elon Musk’s company Space X, would be in charge of helping achieve the amazing stunt, and it would be the first movie shot in space.

Nasa Administrator Jim Bridenstine had shared some information about the project earlier this year, expressing his excitement “to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!” adding that their purpose was also to “inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA‘s ambitious plans a reality.”

There’s not that many details about the production of the film, however we know Universal has backed a $200 million dollar budget for the big project, and on Monday a mysterious tweet was posted on the account for the Space Shuttle Almanac, with a photo of spacecrafts and countries set to launch, including one of the projects named “SpaceX Crew Dragon” scheduled for October 2021.

©GettyImages NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Musk has also referred to the project as it “should be a lot of fun!,” while Cruise has not given any further information, and is reportedly preparing to portray Maverick in the new sequel for ‘Top Gun’ as well as the character of Ethan Hunt in the next ‘Mission: Impossible 7 and 8.

We can’t wait to get more details on the amazing film project that involves the legendary actor and the proud architect of Tesla.