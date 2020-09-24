Watch an exclusive clip from ‘Latin Music Queens’ with Thalia, Farina and Sofia Reyes

‘Latin Music Queens’ steps inside the lives of three Latin music superstars, Thalia , Farina and Sofia Reyes, as they come together to release new music and reveal intimate stories about their personal and professional lives. You can enjoy on Facebook Watch’s new docu-series about pop stars.



The series is produced by The Mottola Company Inc. with Tommy Mottola serving as executive producer. Thalía is also executive producer, along with eOne and Sony Music Latin, Tara Long, Mark Herwick, Alex Gallardo, Afo Verde, Alex Davies, Melissa Bidwell.

Take a sneak peek at the exclusive clip from the premiere episode with Farina. In this video, the Latin Queen talks about her humble beginnings and there is a special appearance from her mom who comments on Farina’s journey as an artist: “I thought she was going to be like Shakira. And then this girl comes out rapping...And well...I didn’t get a Shakira but I got a JAY Z instead.”



Watch Latin Music Queens | Sneak Peek Episode 1 Farina

Farina, is one of these rare artists who through her poetic songwriting, edgy command of storytelling, ability to sing and rap while flawlessly weaving dancehall, reggae, reggaetón, trap, rap, pop and folklore genres with the sensibility and vulnerability of a woman’s perspective giving life to her persona La Nena Fina.

