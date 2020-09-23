Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s newborn son makes first TV appearance: Watch

Less than two weeks after his birth , Alec and Hilaria Baldwin ’s newborn son Eduardo made his TV debut. The couple’s nine-day-old baby boy made an adorable appearance on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “He’s constantly attached to me,” Hilaria said as she proudly showed off her youngest son. Referring to the host’s remarks about her wanting another daughter, the mom of five added, “He’s not a girl, but he’s perfect.”

During his virtual interview on the talk show, the 30 Rock alum, 62, spoke about him and Hilaria having five children in seven years. “I tell people my wife is a collector. Some people collect cars, some people collect watches, artwork. My wife collects babies,” Alec joked. “She likes babies. When the baby gets to be three years old, when they’re not the vending machine of joy they used to [be], we look at each other and say, ‘Time to have another baby!’”

In addition to Eduardo, Alec and Hilaria share Romeo, two, Leonardo, four, and Rafael, five, and Carmen, seven. The Saturday Night Live star is also a father to 24-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin.

When asked by Ellen if he’s found “perks in being an older parent,” Alec replied, “I think on one level you appreciate it more. When I was younger and work was primary, I had to divide my time with that.”

He continued, “But also, as my friend said, especially with all my sons, they can be a bit curt from time to time. And so, my friend said to me, ‘Don’t worry at your age. By the time they’re saying things that really upset you, you’ll be deaf, anyway, so don’t worry.”