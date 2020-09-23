Sharon Stone reveals Robert De Niro was her best on-screen kiss

Sharon Stone wants to let the world know that Robert De Niro is a great kisser.

This week, during an episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Stone revealed to host Andy Cohen that her best on-screen kiss was with her Casino costar, Robert De Niro. The actress gave De Niro the prestigious title of “best kisser,” also explaining that it meant a lot to Stone as a fellow actor because she held the star in ”extraordinary high regard” before they met.

“Well, Robert De Niro was for sure the best kisser. Bob was far in a way the best kisser,” she revealed on Tuesday.

The actress went on to explain that De Niro was the actor she “admired the most” and had been waiting for the moment she could ”sit across the table from Robert De Niro and hold [her] own.”

“I just held him in such extraordinary high regard,” Stone continued, sharing that her on-screen kiss was the “pinnacle” as there was ”so much attached to it.”

She continued, joking, “I was just so madly in love with him as an actress to start with that he probably could have hit me in the head with a hammer and I would’ve been ‘Oh yeah!’”

Still, beside loving De Niro as an actor, Stone continued to explain that the kiss was “pretty fabulous.” She laughed, saying, “I don’t know if I could compare anything else to that, everything else was kind of meh.”

The kiss the actress is referring to here happened in the 1995 crime drama, in which Stone and De Niro locked lips playing the parts of hustler Ginger McKenna and her husband‘s boss, Sam “Ace” Rothstein. She went on to score her only Oscar nomination for best actress in a leading role for the Martin Scorsese film.

The actress opened up in an interview with Town & Country recently about the lasting effect of always being valued for her beauty in Hollywood.

“It’s difficult, because everybody expects you to be that all the time,” Stone, said within her cover story for the October issue of the magazine. “It was very difficult for Marilyn Monroe. She did movies that really mattered, like Bus Stop, The Misfits, but she still couldn’t get completely out of being that thing. It’s very hard to shake.”

Sharon Stone still looks as good as ever at 62 years old, which must be a reason the actress realizes her beauty has always put her in a position of power in Hollywood. With that being said, we’re sure Robert De Niro didn’t mind locking lips with her in the film, either.

