Did Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd invent the selfie in 1996?

There are some celebs who show their age and others who look almost identical to how they looked 10 plus years ago. Actress Reese Witherspoon and actor, Paul Rudd are two celebs who definitely haven’t changed at all in years.

On Tuesday, Witherspoon posted a throwback photo of her and Rudd posing for what looked like a selfie that was way ahead of its time. The 44-year-old actress captioned the photo, “Wait a second... did #PaulRudd and I take the ‘Selfie’ in 1996?” Technically based on the photo, Witherspoon took the picture without a front facing camera the old fashioned way not knowing how the photo would turn out until it was developed...talk about ancient times!

Fans and even fellow celeb friends couldn’t double-tap the photo and comment quickly enough. Actress, Natalie Portman commented on the photo of the famous friends, “Thank you for this.” The Instagram account for Oprah magazine commented on the photo, “Reese Witherspoon: Inventor of the selfie 🤳🏽🤳🏽🤳🏽.” Witherspoon’s “Legally Blonde” co-star, Selma Blair also wrote on the photo, “I’m in love with this relic fit for the smithsonian. ❤️” The photo received over 1 million likes.

Aside from Witherspoon and Rudd being ahead of their time with their 1996 selfie, it’s also astonishing how neither one of these celebs aged one bit in 24 years. 51-year-old Rudd even joked last week in a PSA video urging young people to wear a mask, that he’s a “certified young person.”

In other Witherspoon news, the “Little Fires Everywhere,” actress attended this year’s Emmy Awards virtually as did a lot of other celebs such as Jennifer Aniston and Tracee Ellis Ross. The 44-year-old posted a photo of herself in a black cocktail dress with bows on the sleeves and a v-cut neckline. Her famous blonde hair was styled in soft waves and she wore a red lip paired with dewy skin and a soft smoky eye. Witherspoon captioned the photo, “Shortest #Emmys commute yet! Bringing the festivities to my lawn and excited to celebrate the incredible cast and crews of @themorningshow, @biglittlelies and @littlefireshulu tonight! ✨ @hellosunshine @televisionacad.”