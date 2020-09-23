Kim Kardashian went night swimming in a sexy snake print string bikini

Another day, another steamy Kim Kardashian picture! The 39-year-old reality star shared to Instagram on Tuesday a sexy picture of herself in a skimpy string red, gold, and brown snake print bikini. Kardashian had her hair in one extremely long braid and large earrings.

In true Kardashian fashion, the post was a series of three photos. The first one is of the Skims founder laying on her side in a pool, resting her head on her hand, all while showing off her curves. The second photo in the post is of Kardashian in a similar pose but a little more up close and the last photo is of the 39-year-old wearing sunglasses and holding a drink giving a kissy face to the camera. The post was captioned, “Night Swim,” and received over 3.5 million likes.

It’s no surprise that the reality star is always one to pose in a bikini. Last week Kardashian posted a throwback photo of her and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé , all laying there in their bikinis with sunglasses, looking at the camera. The middle Kardashian sister captioned the photo, “Trifecta 2006.”