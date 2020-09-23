Kim Kardashian went night swimming in a sexy snake print string bikini

Another day, another steamy Kim Kardashian picture! The 39-year-old reality star shared to Instagram on Tuesday a sexy picture of herself in a skimpy string red, gold, and brown snake print bikini. Kardashian had her hair in one extremely long braid and large earrings.
In true Kardashian fashion, the post was a series of three photos. The first one is of the Skims founder laying on her side in a pool, resting her head on her hand, all while showing off her curves. The second photo in the post is of Kardashian in a similar pose but a little more up close and the last photo is of the 39-year-old wearing sunglasses and holding a drink giving a kissy face to the camera. The post was captioned, “Night Swim,” and received over 3.5 million likes.
It’s no surprise that the reality star is always one to pose in a bikini. Last week Kardashian posted a throwback photo of her and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé , all laying there in their bikinis with sunglasses, looking at the camera. The middle Kardashian sister captioned the photo, “Trifecta 2006.”
In addition to posting the bikini picture the other day, Kardashian also posted to Instagram a series of photos of her all made up in a Balmain outfit that even included a Balmain face mask later that night. The designer outfit included a long-sleeved crop top with matching biker shorts, gloves, and a purse. Kardashian captioned the post, “Balmain Barbie.” Younger sister, Khloé Kardashian commented on the photo saying, “Hey Peggy baby!!!” and older sister, Kourtney wrote, “Come on Barbie let’s go party.”
Aside from posting fun photos to Instagram, Kardashian has also been in the news lately about her family’s reality show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” coming to an end next year after 14 years on TV. The 39-year-old and her sisters each took to Instagram to break the news to their millions of fans. The news of the show ending was sad for a lot of diehard fans of the show who expressed their thoughts on the show’s end on social media.
Despite the family’s reality show ending, with each family’s active presence on social media, it doesn’t seem that we’ll have to worry much about missing the Kardashians. The family will still give us plenty to keep up with!