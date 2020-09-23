Jason Priestley gives update on how Shannen Doherty is doing

Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Jason Priestley gave an update on how his former co-star Shannen Doherty is doing amid her ongoing battle with stage 4 cancer. Priestley has a series called “Private Eyes” and spoke to Australia‘s Studio 10 Tuesday about the 90210 reboot and his relationship with Doherty. “I reach out to Shannen every few months, just to check in on her and say hi. Shannen’s a real tough girl, and Shannen’s a fighter and she’s always been a fighter and I know that she will continue to fight as hard as she can. Last time I heard from her, she was in pretty good spirits,” he explained.



Doherty revealed her diagnosis on Good Morning America in February. The 48-year-old actress announced, “It‘s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that - I’m stage four. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here. I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say why me. And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do. But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how - how am I going to tell my mom, my husband.” Her diagnosis came three years after she went into remission from breast cancer. Priestley told PEOPLE when he heard about the news, “I reached out to her yesterday when the news broke. She’s overwhelmed with well wishers and with people reaching out to her. I haven’t heard back from her yet, but I’m sure that I will very soon. Shannen was a big part of my life. Shannen and I will always have a bond that is very meaningful. I’m very heartbroken about the news and I wish her and her family the best in this very difficult time.” Doherty explained in and Instagram post in February that while she has days where she is depressed she is also just “embracing every day.”