See what Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter looks like today

Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise has two of Hollywood’s most iconic last names, but you might not be too familiar with who she is. Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s first adopted daughter is a twenty-seven-year-old artist that lives a relatively private life. According to her website, “Bella has been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen. Since that point in time she’s been evolving in her arts.” Her Instagram is filled with her art that has evolved over the years. As her website explains, “Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life. However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game changer.” Bella showed the world what she looks like these days and shared a rare selfie showing off her textured haircut with short layers, bangs and electric blue highlights. Rocking peace sign earrings, a gold septum nose ring, and a leopard top, Bella looks like a down to earth, cool, artist.

Bella was born December 22, 1992 and was adopted by Kidman and Cruise. They also adopted her younger brother Connor. But after the couple split in 2001 there were rumors of estrangement between Kidman and her kids that stayed with Cruise to be raised in Scientology. Bella married British IT consultant Max Parker in 2015 in a private ceremony and Kidman was noticeably absent. Cruise was not in attendance either with sources saying Bella wanted to avoid media attention on her big day. Kidman is usually tight-lipped about her relationship with her kids. In 2018 she told Who magazine, “I’m very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships.” She continued, “I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.” But she opened up briefly to Vanity Fair in 2019 and shared some aspects of Bella’s life. According to Kidman, Bella lives in England with her husband. “Bella lives just outside London,” the Big Little Lies star told the outlet. “You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady,” she explained, adding that both Bella and Connor, “had English accents when they were little.”