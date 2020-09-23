Zach Braff criticizes Emmys decision to pass on honoring Nick Cordero

Zach Braff revealed that Nick Cordero was not included in the Memoriam tribute at the 2020 Emmy Awards, after they campaigned to shine a spotlight in his honor at the virtual ceremony. Braff shared the message on his personal Twitter account, confessing “For those wondering: The Emmys chose to leave Nick Cordero out of the memorial montage.”

The 41-year-old actor lost his battle to COVID-19 this summer after months of suffering the deadly virus, with Braff being a supportive friend and offering his wife Amanda Kloots and their son Elvis a place to stay, as Cordero was battling health complications after his coronavirus diagnosis in California.

©GettyImages Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero.

Zach confessed he “had no idea one had to campaign to get their loved one in,” referring to the televised show, adding that his friends grouped together to campaign but “they passed.”

The actor also included the official answer giving by the Emmys “Those involved in the In Memoriam selection process are very aware of the sad passing of Mr. Cordero due to coronavirus,” furthermore explaining that “With so many people passing in any given year, we simply cannot ensure any particular individual is included, nor do we release the names of those included prior to the telecast.”

Fans also expressed their surprise on Twitter and complained about the decision not to honor Cordero, as well as beloved icon Kobe Bryant, Kelly Preston, and Sam Lloyd.