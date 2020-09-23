Sharon Osbourne forced to quarantine amid COVID-19 scare

Sharon Osbourne was forced to stay in quarantine, without being able to return to her CBS panel show The Talk after she found out one of her family members tested positive for COVID-19.

The 67-year-old television personality made a virtual appearance on the show and confessed she was really looking forward to going back on set “I was meant to be in the studio,” and added that it was her three-year-old granddaughter Minnie, who had unfortunately “come down with COVID.”

The daughter of Jack Osbourne and former contestant of Dancing With the Stars Lisa Stelly is reportedly “doing good,” however Sharon urge the viewers to be careful, as she said “just goes to show you, that children can get COVID,” and giving more details, the British-American celebrity announced Minnie got the deadly virus “from somebody who works for my son.”

Osbourne also assured the viewers that the rest of the family is healthy, and neither Jack nor Lisa tested positive for coronavirus. 34-year-old Jack Osbourne had said before during an interview that Sharon was constantly babysitting his three kids Andy Rose, Pearl and Minnie, “My mom will babysit. My mom babysits Pearl because Pearl is way easier than Andy.”

Sharon also took a moment to talk about the COVID-19 test she had done and revealed she tested negative, but still remains in quarantine and will stay in isolation for one more week until she can go out again, and return to work alongside her co-hosts of the show.