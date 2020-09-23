Jackie Stallone, mother of Sylvester Stallone has died at 98

Sylvester Stallone’s mother Jackie Stallone has passed away, the 98-year-old American astrologer was confirmed to have “died in her sleep as she wished,” her 70-year-old son Frank confirmed on social media, leaving behind three children, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

The Grammy Award winner shared the emotional post with his followers alongside a collection of photos of Jackie, showing her in her younger years, as well as recent ones with his family and her dogs, Frank started by writing, “This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone. She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann.”

Jackie is also known for having managed and promoted G.L.O.W or ‘The Gorgeous Girls of Wrestling,’ the famous TV show that ran for five years during the 80’s and was later adapted into the popular Netflix show starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Chris Lowell.

Frank went on to describe his mother as someone who was hard not to like, also being a “very eccentric and flamboyant person,” and adding impressive abilities, as they would talk “for hours about the 20’s, 30’s and 40’s. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died.”

The acclaimed astrologer was also famous for her TV appearance on the third series of the reality show Celebrity Big Brother, alongside her former daughter-in-law Brigitte Nielsen, married to Sylvester Stallone from 1985 to 1987.