Farruko and Mau & Ricky discuss upcoming intimate and exclusive live performances

This pandemic has shaken the Latinx community in many ways, and although we are facing unprecedented challenges, we are also known for being resilient and stay optimistic. During Hispanic Heritage Month, McDonald’s and Sony Music wants to uplift and fuel us all with pride by presenting En Vivo Live!, a unique digital music experience to connect fans with some of their favorite Latin artists.

The Livestream series consists of intimate and exclusive performances via the artists’ Facebook channels. The first concert will feature Puerto Rican Reggaeton singer and songwriter, Farruko, on September 27 at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Venezuelan Latin pop and Reggaeton duo Mau & Ricky on October 1 at 7 p.m. ET. The superstars are ready, and they exclusively shared with HOLA! USA, what fans can expect from their performances.

“I am happy with the opportunity. Thanks to McDonald’s and Sony [Music] for this partnership and initiative.” Farruko said. “What I want is to bring joy to the audience and that they can enjoy several of the songs of my repertoire.” The singer also said that this is an excellent opportunity to refresh the public’s memory who have been quarantined for so many months and yearn to be able to experience the adrenaline and excitement that one feels at a concert. “I want to share with the fans and be able to sing to them the new songs that I have also released during the quarantine.”

“What we try to transmit during our concert are the same energy that we have when they see us in person but this time through social media and the camera,” said Mau & Ricky to HOLA! USA. “Being able to connect with the people who are on the other side is the most important thing for us, especially celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.” The brothers also thanked McDonald‘s for the opportunity and revealed that they would be singing eight songs and that this would be the first time they sing live after the quarantine started.