BTS is taking over ‘The Tonight Show’ for an entire week

BTS is returning to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week, but this time, they are going to be taking over the late night show for the entire week.

The K-pop superstars are gearing up to kick off BTS Week, a weeklong special, on Monday, September 28. Each night of the special event will feature a unique performance, including a rendition of “Dynamite,” the group‘s first fully English-language song.

The single dropped at midnight on August 21 and within hours, it shattered YouTube‘s record for highest number of views for a video premiere raking in 101.1 million views in just 24 hours. Unsurprisingly, it went on to score the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which makes the group the first Korean act to reach such a milestone.

But performing isn’t going to be the only thing happening next week. BTS Week will also see RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook participate in several comedy bits and a virtual interview with the show’s host, Jimmy Fallon. They will also serve as the lead guest on the episode airing Wednesday, September 30.

“I’m so excited to have BTS back on the show. We just started the new season and we’re working on a lot of really exciting things,” Fallon told EW in a statement. “One thing that is important to us at The Tonight Show is showcasing talent and creatives, so what better way to kick things off than a full week with them. And this is just the start.”

This isn’t the first time The Tonight Show has held similar events. Back in 2017, the late night talk show hosted Miley Week, in which Miley Cyrus set up camp on the series for a week’s worth of performances, interviews, and sketches. The very next year, in 2018, Ariana Grande featured as Fallon’s one and only guest for an entire episode. That same year, Cardi B became the first celebrity to cohost The Tonight Show alongside Fallon. The Late Late Show did something similar in 2019 when it hosted Jonas Week, where Nick Jonas , Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas made their return onto the music scene by appearing in interviews and sketches with James Corden for an entire week.

This upcoming stint with BTS comes after The Tonight Show shifted to a virtual version earlier this year when COVID-19-prompted shelter-in-place mandates first went into effect. Fallon ended up returning to his NBC studio at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City for the first time back in July.

BTS Week begins Monday, September 28.

