Victoria Beckham was joined by her number one fans for support at her London Fashion Week virtual presentation

Although the pandemic is still going on, the fashion world is trying their best to carry on with fashion week but in a more virtual way. London Fashion Week took place on September 18-22 and Victoria Beckham made sure not to skip a beat during it.

This year, the 46-year-old designer had to swap her usual catwalk show for a digital presentation. Luckily she had her number one fans there to support her, her family.

The former Spice Girl shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her supportive crew which included, her husband David Beckham , and children 18-year-old Romeo, 15-year-old Cruz, and 9-year-old daughter, Harper. The family happily had their arms around each other for the photo.

Beckham captioned the picture, “My favourite (and only) guests this season! 😂 love you all so much @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx we missed you @brooklynbeckham @nicolannepeltz xx.”

Beckham and most designers at this year’s London Fashion Week chose to do a digital presentation to showcase their latest collections. Beckham’s presentation was shown with the help of four models. Only a few fashion editors were in the audience for a preview of Beckham’s collection at the Victoria Miro art gallery in East London, according to MSN. Guests of the presentation all wore monogrammed face masks that were provided to them as they entered the gallery. Beckham even gave everyone the opportunity to watch her show by streaming the presentation on her website Monday afternoon

The true star of the show was the designer’s daughter, Harper. The 9-year-old wore a purple floral print dress and matching face mask from her mother’s collection, made specially for her. The 46-year-old shared a photo of her hugging her little one on Instagram captioned, “Me and my favourite little lady 💕 kisses #HarperSeven xx.”