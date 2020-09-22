Kelly Clarkson reveals she ‘definitely didn’t see’ her divorce coming

After a months-long hiatus, Kelly Clarkson’s talk show is finally back this week, and she had some big news to share with her fans upon her return.

During the season two premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, the singer took some time to address her divorce from husband and manager Brandon Blackstock. As she quickly touched on the topic, she suggested that the split came as a surprise to her.

“2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life,” Clarkson revealed. “Definitely didn‘t see anything coming that came.”

Kelly went on to add that her divorce has been difficult because it also involves her children. Together, she and Blackstock share their 6-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son, Remington. Plus, Clarkson is also a stepmother to her ex-husband’s two children from a previous marriage.

“What I‘m dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart,” she continued. “It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids, and divorce is never easy. We’re both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts.”

While Clarkson is usually a pretty open and likes to give fans details about her personal life, she did say that this time around, she plans to keep any talk of her divorce to a minimum.

“I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won‘t go too far into it because, you know, I’m a mama bear and my kids come first, although I do love you all,” the talk show host said.

Still, Clarkson assured fans that she is fine, even with everything going on in her life right now.

“But I am OK,” she continued. ”I know a lot of you at home, unfortunately, have probably been through it, either as a kid or just as yourself in your own relationships. I feel you, and it is a bad connection to have with people.”

With that being said, even though Clarkson isn’t planning on saying much more about her divorce on the show, that doesn’t mean she won’t address it in other ways. According to the singer, music is something that has always been her emotional outlet for her during difficult times.

“When I got upset when I was a kid, I had a problem saying how I felt, and my mom told me to start writing, and that‘s actually how I get my feelings out,” Kelly explained. ”So I probably won’t speak about it too much, but you definitely will hear it musically, probably. That’s how I became a songwriter. Music’s always been my outlet to help me get through difficult times.”

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock back in June after seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

