Zoe Saldaña and husband Marco Perego packed on the PDA while surfing in Malibu

Zoe Saldaña was seen having some fun in the sun and packing on the PDA this past weekend with hubby, Marco Perego . The couple showed off their athletic side while in wetsuits surfing and riding the waves on a beach in Malibu, California on Sunday.

©GrosbyGroup

Perego was seen in a head to toe wetsuit while Saldaña was in a shorter length wetsuit. The couple took turns on their surfboards in between kissing and hugging each other. Saldaña looked like a pro getting into the right positions while on the surfboard.

Saldaña and Perego are known to pack on the PDA when they’re together. Prior to their surfing adventure this weekend, the married couple was seen out and about in Los Angeles grocery shopping together. The pair were both dressed casual for the errand run.

©GrosbyGroup

The 42-year-old actress was wearing a tan Adidas t-shirt dress with her hair pulled back in a ponytail and a tan face mask. Perego was wearing a pale yellow t-shirt paired with white trousers. His long hair was also styled up in a bun. He protected his face with a mask that matched Saldaña’s mask.