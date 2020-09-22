Zoe Saldaña and husband Marco Perego packed on the PDA while surfing in Malibu

Zoe Saldaña was seen having some fun in the sun and packing on the PDA this past weekend with hubby, Marco Perego . The couple showed off their athletic side while in wetsuits surfing and riding the waves on a beach in Malibu, California on Sunday.
Perego was seen in a head to toe wetsuit while Saldaña was in a shorter length wetsuit. The couple took turns on their surfboards in between kissing and hugging each other. Saldaña looked like a pro getting into the right positions while on the surfboard.
Saldaña and Perego are known to pack on the PDA when they’re together. Prior to their surfing adventure this weekend, the married couple was seen out and about in Los Angeles grocery shopping together. The pair were both dressed casual for the errand run.
The 42-year-old actress was wearing a tan Adidas t-shirt dress with her hair pulled back in a ponytail and a tan face mask. Perego was wearing a pale yellow t-shirt paired with white trousers. His long hair was also styled up in a bun. He protected his face with a mask that matched Saldaña’s mask.
Saldaña and Perego married in 2013 and have three sons together, four-year-old Zen and two-year-old twins, Cy and Bowie. The actress revealed to US Weekly in an interview that she and Perego are raising the boys in a gender-neutral environment, incorporating toys marketed towards girls and boys in their household.
“We have a very gender-neutral environment where my husband participates in a lot of tasks that were normally given to women and vice versa,” she told the magazine.
“I get to do a lot of male things, which is, I don’t know, put the TV together, fix things that break. We’re sort of a very gender-fluid household. I think it’s important to raise boys in that environment, and girls as well.”
The couple is often described as #CoupleGoals. The two were first spotted out in public together in May 2013 when they were spotted kissing at the premiere of the actress’s film, “Star Trek: Into the Darkness.” Reportedly, they were friends for five years prior to this outing.
That same year, the couple were photographed wearing wedding rings and privately married in London.