‘Latin Music Queens’ with Thalia, Farina and Sofia Reyes premiering on Facebook Watch

‘Latin Music Queens’ steps inside the lives of three Latin music superstars, Thalia , Farina and Sofia Reyes, as they come together to release new music and reveal intimate stories about their personal and professional lives.

The series is produced by The Mottola Company Inc. with Tommy Mottola serving as executive producer. Thalía is also executive producer, along with eOne and Sony Music Latin, Tara Long, Mark Herwick, Alex Gallardo, Afo Verde, Alex Davies, Melissa Bidwell.

Thalia is known as the ‘Queen of Latin Pop’ and is considered one of the most successful female solo Mexican artists internationally. Farina comes from a long line of composers and singers, music has been inherited since birth from family. Her eclectic heritage of Caribbean, Arabic, Chinese and Andean descendants not only has attributed to her physical features but also is a distinct influence on her sound and style setting her apart from many of her contemporaries. At only 24-years-old, Sofia Reyes is a successful singer and songwriter who has already been nominated twice to the Latin American Music Awards, MTV Europe Music, Awards, Latin GRAMMYs, Premios Juventud among many others. She has more than, one billion views on YouTube and more than two billion global streams.

Tune-In

‘Latin Music Queens’ premieres on Thursday, September 24 at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

New episodes every Thursday at 6pm PT/9pm ET exclusively on Facebook Watch.

Season finale is on October 29.● To find the series, visit Thalía’s Facebook Page: facebook.com/Thalia.

Facebook Watch offers a wide range of content, from original shows to creators to trending topics like beauty, sports, entertainment and more.

