Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping with her daughters at everyone’s favorite store, Target

Celebs are always finding ways to show that they’re just like us and actress, Angelina Jolie is no exception. Over the weekend, the 45-year-old was spotted on a Target run in West Hollywood with her daughters, 12-year-old Vivienne, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 15-year-old Zahara.
The “Maleficent” actress was wearing a comfortable and casual attire for her shopping outing - a loose-fitting black t-shirt, black sweatpants with a hoodie tied around her waist, and a pair of Valentino slides, according to US Weekly.
She topped off her look with clear glasses, a black face mask, and her brown hair tied back in a low bun. Jolie was carrying a Valentino bag that matched her shoes, according to US Weekly.
While in Target, Jolie was seen going up and down the aisles carrying a variety of items such as cereal and cookies. On her way out of the store with her daughters in tow, the group was all carrying Starbucks drinks.
The 45-year-old actress has been keeping a low profile lately and this shopping outing was one of the first times the public has seen Jolie out after news broke about her and former partner, Brad Pitt regarding their custody battle.
The couple has been together since 2004 and split in 2016. Since then, there’s been a lot of back and forth with a custody trial of the couple’s children. A source told US Weekly earlier this month that, “Tensions have escalated between Brad and Angelina, with family therapy no longer taking place.”
“Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has been unagreeable to those terms,” the same source told US Weekly. “[She] will only agree to talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn’t Los Angeles. The younger kids are in school in Los Angeles, which Angelina has always been opposed to. They are very smart and are eager to attend school in person [amid the COVID-19 pandemic],” the source said.
Supposedly, Pitt is dating someone new - 27-year-old German model, Nicole Poturalski. The couple was first seen out together in November 2019 and reportedly took a trip to France last month, according to US Weekly.