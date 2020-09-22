Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping with her daughters at everyone’s favorite store, Target

Celebs are always finding ways to show that they’re just like us and actress, Angelina Jolie is no exception. Over the weekend, the 45-year-old was spotted on a Target run in West Hollywood with her daughters, 12-year-old Vivienne, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 15-year-old Zahara.

©GrosbyGroup

The “Maleficent” actress was wearing a comfortable and casual attire for her shopping outing - a loose-fitting black t-shirt, black sweatpants with a hoodie tied around her waist, and a pair of Valentino slides, according to US Weekly.

She topped off her look with clear glasses, a black face mask, and her brown hair tied back in a low bun. Jolie was carrying a Valentino bag that matched her shoes, according to US Weekly.

©GrosbyGroup

While in Target, Jolie was seen going up and down the aisles carrying a variety of items such as cereal and cookies. On her way out of the store with her daughters in tow, the group was all carrying Starbucks drinks.