Camila Cabello pens a heartwarming message to readers, ‘we need you’

Camila Cabello penned a heartwarming message on Instagram to anyone reading to let them know they matter. She uploaded a short video selfie-style spinning around, smiling and sticking her tongue out. Cabello wrote in the caption, “Every single of one of us is needed in this world. You reading this.. we need you. We need your unique light, your imperfect but authentic way of shining, your story, your struggles, your insecurities, your mountains that you climbed, the ones you’re climbing, and the ones you think you’re not ready to climb, your messiness, your best shot, your rawness, your YOUNESS. We don’t need you when you’re perfect, we need you NOW. As you are. It is a miracle to be born at this moment in time, to be on this strange, miraculous planet with all the questions that we just can’t answer about why we are here - you, as you are, have something to contribute to this planet, so that maybe it (or your household, your neighborhood, or your classroom) can be just a little bit better because you are here. Don’t play small. It doesn’t serve you, and you can probably feel that. But also... it doesn’t serve.. anybody. Don’t deprive this world of your story, of your YOU-NESS. Give us your gifts, give us your light, take up space, take your power back. The world needs you to be YOU.”

Cabello has been open about her struggles with mental health in the past. She wrote in the Wall Street Journal magazine for Mental Health Month about her anxiety and OCD. “My anxiety manifested in the form of obsessive compulsive disorder,” she wrote. “OCD can take many different forms, and for me it was obsessive thoughts and compulsive.” Cabello continued, “I was embarrassed and ashamed... That same little voice also told me maybe I was being ungrateful for all the good in my life – and that hiding the open wound I’d been avoiding the last few years was the easiest and fastest solution.” Cabello sought help to deal with her anxiety and said her OCD has faded for the most part while her anxiety comes and goes.

