Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Won an Emmy!

The 2020 Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira has just won an Emmy. On February 2, 2020 the singers took over the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. “Hola Miami!” shouted Shakira. ”Let‘s show the world what two little Latin girls can do,” said Lopez, before their epic performance. The singer’s performance included belly dancing, crowd surfing, pole dancing, and Shakira even played the drums. The performance also featured Latinx artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Five months later it was announced that the show was nominated 4 Emmy Awards: Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Variety Special (Live). And just last week it won an Emmy for Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Show. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place virtually.

I just heard from @JLo that we have four #Emmys nominations for the Super Bowl LIV HT show! That’s amazing. Thank you @TelevisionAcad and everyone who made this possible. pic.twitter.com/YMVcgS2khM — Shakira (@shakira) July 28, 2020

The show paid homage to both of the women‘s beautiful Latin cultures and JLo even shared the stage with her daughter Emme. According to BuzzFeed, the preparation process for JLo’s dancers involved six weeks of daily nine-hour rehearsals. The performance left JLo emotional. “I got emotional because we did, we worked so hard,” JLo previously told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. ”We started rehearsing in November for my set. It was just, every single day... it’s a short amount of time. You know what I mean, but so much goes into that moment. But it’s hundreds of people, they put that stage together in seven minutes and then you get on it, and you rock. It’s just crazy. It is such a big deal. And I’m just glad everybody liked it! That’s why I got emotional.”



©GettyImages

The award comes during Hispanic Heritage Month. Shakira previously said she felt they had a “responsibility” to represent Latin culture during the performance. She told Reuters, “I think that being at the Super Bowl ... is very symbolic in away, and I feel we have a great responsibility with the Latinos around the world.” “There is a lot to celebrate about our Latin culture, and it is a great opportunity to be on this very important stage.” The performance featured Latinx’s of all shades and was the first year that a large portion of the performance was in Spanish. It is considered one of the best performances in Super Bowl Half Time history. According to Variety, the 15-minute performance drew 103 million total views on Fox.

