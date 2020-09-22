Kim Kardashian is thinking about divorcing Kanye West

In light of Kayne West’s latest manic episode, a source told Page Six, Kim Kardashian is “waiting” for the right time to file for divorce! According to the source, his bipolar disorder and his anti-abortion stance have finally taken Kardashian to her breaking point. “Kim has the whole divorce planned out,” the insider shared, “but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode.” Over the last few months, West has been leading a multi-million dollar presidential campaign for himself and has been extremely vocal about being pro-life.

In July, at a campaign rally event in South Carolina West told the crowd “I almost killed my daughter.” About their oldest child North West. “No more Plan B, Plan A,” he said as he started crying hysterically and recalled the ordeal. “She had the pills in her hand,” he yelled to the crowd. “My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying,” he continued. West said he was working on his laptop at the time and his screen went black and white. “And God said, ‘if you f*** with my vision, I’m going to f*** with yours,” West explained. “And I called my girlfriend and said we’re going to have this child… Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world.” According to Page Six, she wouldn’t divorce West at the time because it wasn’t “a good look.” As for his presidential run, a source told PEOPLE, “She doesn‘t care one bit about the presidential run. She wants the kids to be happy and to have a stable father. That’s all she wants. And she’ll do whatever she can do to have that happen. But she is not going to cater to his whims.”

West revisited abortion and his pro-life stance with Nick Cannon on his Youtube Podcast in September. He said his greatest accomplishment was “still being sensitive enough to cry at the idea of aborting” his daughter. He argued abortion was a “black genocide” and claimed “There are some harsh facts that deal with the black genocide that is abortion, and it’s happening every day.” West added that God had given him this information and wanted him to share it. The rapper then condemned feminist birth control activist, sex educator, and nurse Margaret Sanger. “Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, was an avowed racist whose goal was to reduce the black population in America and she succeeded. Eighty percent of abortion clinics in America are in minority neighborhoods,” West read from his phone. He then claimed over the past 50 years, more than 22.5 million black children were aborted, “strategically and on purpose.” “Planned Parenthood was set up and placed in minority communities to kill black people.” West continued, “The connection point to the Birthday Party is dealing with life, and pro-life because these are kids who are now going to get a chance to have birthdays.”