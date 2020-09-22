Kim Kardashian is thinking about divorcing Kanye West

In light of Kayne West’s latest manic episode, a source told Page Six, Kim Kardashian is “waiting” for the right time to file for divorce! According to the source, his bipolar disorder and his anti-abortion stance have finally taken Kardashian to her breaking point. “Kim has the whole divorce planned out,” the insider shared, “but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode.” Over the last few months, West has been leading a multi-million dollar presidential campaign for himself and has been extremely vocal about being pro-life.
Kanye West says he’s going to help get Taylor Swift’s catalogue returned to her
Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton reunite, Salma Hayek recreates 90s shoot and more must-see photos
In July, at a campaign rally event in South Carolina West told the crowd “I almost killed my daughter.” About their oldest child North West. “No more Plan B, Plan A,” he said as he started crying hysterically and recalled the ordeal. “She had the pills in her hand,” he yelled to the crowd. “My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying,” he continued. West said he was working on his laptop at the time and his screen went black and white. “And God said, ‘if you f*** with my vision, I’m going to f*** with yours,” West explained. “And I called my girlfriend and said we’re going to have this child… Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world.” According to Page Six, she wouldn’t divorce West at the time because it wasn’t “a good look.” As for his presidential run, a source told PEOPLE, “She doesn‘t care one bit about the presidential run. She wants the kids to be happy and to have a stable father. That’s all she wants. And she’ll do whatever she can do to have that happen. But she is not going to cater to his whims.”
West revisited abortion and his pro-life stance with Nick Cannon on his Youtube Podcast in September. He said his greatest accomplishment was “still being sensitive enough to cry at the idea of aborting” his daughter. He argued abortion was a “black genocide” and claimed “There are some harsh facts that deal with the black genocide that is abortion, and it’s happening every day.” West added that God had given him this information and wanted him to share it. The rapper then condemned feminist birth control activist, sex educator, and nurse Margaret Sanger. “Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, was an avowed racist whose goal was to reduce the black population in America and she succeeded. Eighty percent of abortion clinics in America are in minority neighborhoods,” West read from his phone. He then claimed over the past 50 years, more than 22.5 million black children were aborted, “strategically and on purpose.” “Planned Parenthood was set up and placed in minority communities to kill black people.” West continued, “The connection point to the Birthday Party is dealing with life, and pro-life because these are kids who are now going to get a chance to have birthdays.”
West sparked concern when he brought up North again last Friday in a tweet about being murdered, “NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON’T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN,” West tweeted, adding, “WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU.” The tweet was later deleted. West also filmed himself “peeing” on his Grammy award and captioned the video “Trust me… I WONT STOP.” He was later temporarily banned from Twitter after he violated the platform‘s rules by sharing a screenshot of a phone number he said belonged to an editor at Forbes. ’If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist... this is the editor of Forbes,’ West wrote above the phone number of the publication’s editor Randall Lane. The video came after raging a war against Universal Music over his music masters. He eventually celebrated getting his account back.
Trust me ... I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
A source told Us Weekly, “She is deeply disappointed and sad because Kanye is struggling... It’s a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time.” The insider added that West has not been “abiding to terms of his care plan.” Following his Twitter rants, a source told PEOPLE Kardashian is “at the end of her rope – again.” “He‘s off his meds,” the source claimed. “He promised he’d stay on them. The last time, part of his negotiation with Kim was that he’d get back on his medication and he would work very hard to control his impulses. He made a lot of promises. And now those promises are broken, less than a month later.” According to the source, Kardashian is feeling “like she can only take so much.” The sourced added, “He’s on very thin ice with her right now, and she’s truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her.” As for his tweeting tirades, the source claimed, ”Kim had zero clue that he was going to tweet anything.” “None whatsoever. And she saw the tweets and was like, ’Seriously? Again?’ She wants to be a supportive partner, she’s doing everything she can do to support him. But he has to support himself. He has to take care of his own health. She can’t force-feed him medication. She can’t make him do anything he doesn’t want to do.”
Kardashian publicly addressed West’s Bipolar diagnosis on her Instagram Story in July, asking fans for “compassion” and acknowledging their ”complicated and painful” situation. West has reportedly refused to take pharmaceutical medication for his diagnosis. ”For such a powerful woman, she feels very powerless, and she hates it,” the source added. ”She loves Kanye very much, and he just doesn‘t realize how much pain he’s causing her.”
Kardashian and West who share daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 16 months.