Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr enjoy a public make out session In Central Park

Is this love - is this love - is this love. Is this love that I‘m feelin’? Sang Bob Marley! Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. continue showing public affection. This time, New Yorkers witnessed a make out session in the Central Park.

Holmes was photographed with Vitolo in New York City getting romantic already. The actress took an Uber to visit her new boo at his house and after 5 hours the couple was spotted leaving Vitolo‘s place. He then dropped off Holmes and headed to his restaurant- but not before giving her a goodbye kiss!



At the end of August, the couple was spotted smooching in Manhattan. Rumors about their relationship started after they were spotted earlier this month on a dinner date in SoHo. Vitolo is Italian and Peruvian and works as a chef at his father’s A-list restaurant.

Holmes was famously married to Tom Cruise and they share daughter Suri Cruise, 14. Holmes and Cruise divorced in 2012 and a year later rumors started swirling that Holmes was dating Cruise’s ex-best friend Jamie Foxx. They kept their relationship a secret until 2017 and split in 2019.

