Felicity Jones and Kate McKinnon pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Felicity Jones and Kate McKinnon pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice and feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on Friday. Both actresses played Ginsburg on screen, Jones in the 2018 biopic On the Basis of Sex and McKinnon, impersonating the beloved activist on Saturday Night Live .

Felicity Jones gave a statement after learning about the disheartening news and described Ginsburg as someone who “gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice,” adding that it was “a responsibility she did not wear lightly.”

The 36-year-old actress makes an incredible performance alongside Armie Hammer and Justin Theroux, surrounding the early cases of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as she became the second woman to serve the United States Supreme Court. Jones also referred to the American jurist as a “beacon of light in these difficult times,” and finished her statement by saying she will also be missed “for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity.”

Kate McKinnon, who has played Ginsburg in numerous occasions on SNL, also expressed her condolences and shared a message that stated “Justice Ginsburg was a real-life superhero,” describing her as “a beacon of hope, a warrior for justice,” and “a robed crusader who saved the day time and again.”

McKinnon confessed she always played RGB with “profound joy because I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her,” revealing it was one of the great honors of my life to meet Justice Ginsburg, to shake her hand, and to thank her for her lifetime of service to this country.”