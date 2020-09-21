Kanye West wants to change the music industry and help Taylor Swift and Jay-Z

Kanye West announces he wants to help future musicians as well as producers, now that the controversial rapper posted a manifesto that would give “fair play” to the music industry, as one of his attempts to be released and seek freedom against executives at Sony and Universal, buying back his masters and possibly change the restrictive contract in which he is involved.

The 43-year-old singer turned entrepreneur shared on Twitter about the possibility of helping artists that are in the same position, ultimately regaining control of their catalogues, naming JAY-Z and Taylor Swift, who has publicly acknowledged her fight against Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun, after he acquired her music catalogue.

West expressed he wants record deals to adopt ways that allow the artists to enjoy a fairer share in the release of the singles and albums recorded, with guidelines that won’t take advantage of singers by industry producers, “It sounds basic and logical but it does NOT exist,” he stated on his personal Twitter account.

The manifesto created by Kanye urges executives to allow artists to own the copyright to the songs they record for a label, as well as giving the lease of the tracks to companies for no more than a year, suggesting contracts should be more clear and easier to understand, “we need plain english contracts,” adding that “You should need NO ONE else to understand the business you‘re in.“

Kanye tops the list of highest paid celebrities according to Forbes magazine’s top-earning male celebrity, making the majority of his fortune from his footwear, apparel brand, and his music.