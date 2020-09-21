Jeniffer Aniston wore this vintage designer at the 2020 Emmy Awards

Jennifer Aniston stole the show at the 2020 Emmy Awards. From recently doing a flirty ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Table Read with ex-husband Brad Pitt, the 51-year-old gave us a masterclass in how to dress up. She looked fabulous in a vintage black Christian Dior dress when joined Jimmy Kimmel onstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the virtual show.
Her dress had a simple shape, sleeveless, one solid color. The actress often opts for relaxed, unfussy black gowns at red carpet events. The Dior dress had a v-neck opening at the top, and a waterfall hemline that fell at her ankles. The whole look was very simple but elegant.
The coronavirus pandemic did’t stop Aniston from giving fans style moments. Earlier in the day Aniston even shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself relaxing with a face mask and champagne.
Back in January, Aniston wore a vintage dress to the Sag Awards. Rather than wearing her classic black dress, the actress opted for the direct opposite -a brilliant white, vintage Christian Dior by John Galliano gown, masterminded by stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth.