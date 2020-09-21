Did Zendaya channel Selena Quintanilla for her big night at the Emmys?

Zendaya certainly looked like a winner on Sunday evening. The 24-year-old Euphoria star stunned in a custom Giorgio Armani Prive ensemble and Bulgari jewels as she made history at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards becoming the youngest actress to win best lead actress in a drama. Zendaya accepted her award on Sept. 20 wearing a black matte weave skirt with polka dots, paired with a black velvet bandeau top fully embroidered in pearls and crystals by the Italian fashion designer, while sweeping her tresses into a loose updo.

The Emmy winner’s look drew comparisons to another award-winning star: Selena Quintanilla . Fans took to social media to share side-by-side photos of Zendaya and the late Queen of Tejano Music from the 1994 Grammys, where the singer won her first and only Grammy Award. Selena wore her hair up in a similar style like Zendaya’s for her big night, as well as a neckline that resembled the actress’ Emmys look.

“The Selena Quintanilla vibes that Zendaya pulled off a the Emmy’s are immaculate,” a fan tweeted. “Zendaya was serving Selena Quintanilla looks at the #Emmys and I’m here for it!!! Yass queen!,” one wrote, while another penned, “Zendaya giving me Selena vibes with that outfit and hair. I’m here for it.”