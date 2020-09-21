Did Zendaya channel Selena Quintanilla for her big night at the Emmys?

Zendaya certainly looked like a winner on Sunday evening. The 24-year-old Euphoria star stunned in a custom Giorgio Armani Prive ensemble and Bulgari jewels as she made history at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards becoming the youngest actress to win best lead actress in a drama. Zendaya accepted her award on Sept. 20 wearing a black matte weave skirt with polka dots, paired with a black velvet bandeau top fully embroidered in pearls and crystals by the Italian fashion designer, while sweeping her tresses into a loose updo.
The Emmy winner’s look drew comparisons to another award-winning star: Selena Quintanilla . Fans took to social media to share side-by-side photos of Zendaya and the late Queen of Tejano Music from the 1994 Grammys, where the singer won her first and only Grammy Award. Selena wore her hair up in a similar style like Zendaya’s for her big night, as well as a neckline that resembled the actress’ Emmys look.
“The Selena Quintanilla vibes that Zendaya pulled off a the Emmy’s are immaculate,” a fan tweeted. “Zendaya was serving Selena Quintanilla looks at the #Emmys and I’m here for it!!! Yass queen!,” one wrote, while another penned, “Zendaya giving me Selena vibes with that outfit and hair. I’m here for it.”
Zendaya was surrounded by her equally excited family as she beat out Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney and Sandra Oh at the 2020 Emmys. “Every single woman in that category, I obviously admire immensely and their work and everything they continue to do,” she later said in the virtual pressroom. “Just to be, I think, mentioned within the category at all was something, and then just to have their support, and having them smile and wave at me and stuff like that, meant a lot to me. So that support really filled my heart, I guess you could say.”