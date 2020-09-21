Biggest winners of the night at the 2020 Emmy Awards

Schitt’s Creek showed to be not only a massive fan favorite, but also one of the most acclaimed shows at the Emmys, during the first edition of the virtual ceremony, the television sitcom created by Dan Levy and Eugene Levy even set a record for most wins in a single season for a comedy.

Taking the lead with a total of nine awards, with two at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and seven during Sunday’s ceremony. Fans of the show were thrilled to see the cast and crew reunited for dinner, giving their speech for the multiple wins and sharing their excitement through the screen.

Watchmen was crowned the most acclaimed show overall, winning four more awards on Sunday, for a total of eleven after last week’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, recognizing Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for their acting honors.

However it was 24-year-old Zendaya who broke the internet after making history becoming the youngest person to win best lead actress in a drama for her role as Rue in HBO’s Euphoria and being the second black woman to ever receive the award, following Viola Davis in 2015. The actress competed against Jennifer Aniston , Olivia Colman, Sandra Oh and Laura Linney.

It was also a great night for the television drama ‘Succession’ after picking up the award for Outstanding Drama Series, and including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Jeremy Strong. The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Staples Center in Los Angeles without an audience, and with the nominees and winners attending and receiving their awards from their homes around the world.