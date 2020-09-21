Cardi B reveals the real reason she filed for divorce from Offset

Cardi B has finally revealed the reason she decided to file for divorce from Offset , and it‘s not what anyone expected.

After getting secretly married in 2017, the rappers have gone through their fair share of public relationship struggles. The big problem within their marriage seemed to be infidelity on Offset‘s part, with Cardi B threatening divorce a few years ago after details of her husband’s affairs became public.

The “WAP” rapper never actually filed for divorce back then, but now, she‘s making her convictions known, officially filing for divorce from her husband of 3 years. Most fans assumed the problem was likely Offset cheating once again, but according to Cardi, there are a lot more problems behind the scenes that actually led to their recent split.

“I wanted to let y’all know I have shed not one tear,” Cardi explained in an Instagram Live video on Friday.

In the video, the rapper spoke candidly to her followers, admitting she has definitely cried over her husband’s cheating scandals in the past. But this time around, the Bronx native was adamant that any past infidelity within their marriage was not a factor in her decision to legally separate.

“This time, I wasn’t crying. It’s not because of cheating,” she continued. “I got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye. So before – when you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave. You know what I’m saying.”

“Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart,“ Cardi explained. ”I’ve been with this man for four years, I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man. Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the buildups. You get tired sometimes. And before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, sometimes you just wanna leave. What is so bad about that?”

While initial court papers stated that Cardi was seeking primary physical custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus , the paperwork was amended a day after the divorce became public knowledge. The paperwork states that Cardi is seeking an “amicable” divorce.

Back in 2018, when the pair separated following multiple cheating accusations against the Migos rapper, Cardi mentioned that divorce was always a possibility for the pair in a now-deleted Instagram video.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners, you know he‘s always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she said at the time. ”I don’t know. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Clearly, the couple has been trying to work on their relationship for a while, but this time, it looks like things simply didn‘t work out.