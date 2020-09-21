On top of a Truck: Bad Bunny’s Unexpected Concert in New York

On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Puerto Rican singer, rapper and songwriter Bad Bunny surprised the city of New York with a livestreaming concert from the flatbed of a truck. The concert was also done to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month as well as the anniversary of Hurricane Maria. A concert like no other, there was no need to reserve, have tickets, or deal with crowds of people. Some of the lucky New Yorkers who saw the concert were able to enjoy it from their own balconies. The flatbed truck was designed to look like a subway train, and it also had screens surrounding it. The truck drove through the Bronx, Washington Heights and it made a final stop in front of the Harlem Hospital.

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, artistically known as Bad Bunny, is one of the most listened to young artists and this year he has been recognized as the best composer of the year by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Editors (ASCAP).

Imagine being in New York taking a walk, doing groceries, going for a run, or simply out to get a beer with a friend, and then you hear music, and soon after you see Bad Bunny giving a concert for his fans on top of a truck. It was an unexpected Sunday afternoon for New Yorkers, not that anything in New York is ever simple and plain. After the concert, he came down from the truck and signed autographs for his fans, with masks and face covers on at all times of course.