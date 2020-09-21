Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington were a total mood at the 2020 Emmys

Like many of us, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are ready for 2020 to be over. The Little Fires Everywhere co-stars rang in the New Year early on Sunday during the virtual 72nd annual Emmy Awards. The Hollywood stars were dressed in their NYE best complete with 2021 glasses and “Happy New Year” hats for their New Year’s Eve-themed celebration.

“We’re having a New Year’s Eve party,” Kerry told Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel, who questioned why. “Because we’re ready for this year to be over,” Reese explained. “You can do that? You can just end the year?” Jimmy asked, to which Reese replied, “Well yeah, of course. I mean, we’re Emmy-nominated television producers.”

After counting down to the New Year, the actresses, who appeared to be practicing social distancing, told each other, “I wish I could kiss you,” prompting Jimmy to say, “I wish I could kiss you guys, too.” Kerry quipped, “No, we don’t want that. Thank you.”

Reese took to social media to share a photo of herself from the backyard party. “Shortest #Emmys commute yet!” she captioned the picture. “Bringing the festivities to my lawn and excited to celebrate the incredible cast and crews of @themorningshow, @biglittlelies and @littlefireshulu tonight! ✨ @hellosunshine@televisionacad.”

Meanwhile, Kerry, who was nominated for her role in Little Fires Everywhere, posted a selfie of herself with Reese on her Instagram Story writing, “My #emmys date.” The pair’s Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere was nominated in the Outstanding Limited Series category, but ultimately lost to Watchmen.