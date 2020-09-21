Jennifer Lopez will headline Latin Music Week by chatting with Maluma

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma are coming together to quiz each other about their lives and their careers as part of Billboard‘s Latin Music Week.

For the collaboration, the musicians are going to talk candidly about their backgrounds, their music, and how Latinos are continuously changing the landscape throughout both Hollywood and the music industry as a whole.

Within this conversation, Lopez and Maluma will also discuss their upcoming film, Marry Me, in which they play the parts of music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian, who are preparing to get married before an huge audience of fans. But, when Kat learns that Bastian has been unfaithful seconds before saying her vows, she decides to marry Charlie, a stranger in the crowd, instead. The movie, which also stars Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman, is going to feature original songs from both singers and is set to be released in February.

This highly-anticipated Q&A between two of the biggest Latin artists in the industry has been added to a line-up of online chats between some equally huge names. Fans will be able to see collaborations between artists including Rosalía and Pharrell Williams , J Balvin and Deepak Chopra, and Carlos Vives and Gustavo Dudamel.

The conversations are set to take place virtually during Latin Music Week, a three-day experience dedicated to Latin music, culture and entertainment between 20 and 23 October. Latin Music Week will also feature the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards, which air on October 21.

Beside her upcoming chat with Maluma, Lopez has been incredibly busy over the past few months. Following her incredible performance for the Super Bowl halftime show at the top of the year, the singer hasn’t slowed down yet.

Just a few days ago, J. Lo celebrated the 20th anniversary of her hit song, “Lets Get Loud.”

“LET‘S ... GET ... PROUD! It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and I am thrilled to be celebrating the 20th anniversary of #LetsGetLoud,” Lopez wrote on Instagram. “Join me and my friends @ProjectPulso to watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of my Super Bowl Halftime Show. Check this—and many other proud Latinx moments—out, all month long. #LetsGetProud.”

As for Maluma, he’s been just as busy.

Just a month ago, on August 21, the artist surprised fans by releasing his fifth studio album, Papi Junacho. Since then, his music has been dominating the charts, with his single, “Hawái,” earning the number one spot on the Hot Latin Songs Billboard chart.

“#Hawái se consolida como la canción #1 en el chart Latino más importante de @Billboard,” Maulma wrote as he thanked fans on Instagram. “Según el publico es la canción latina mas importante del momento. GRACIAS MI GENTE, GRACIAS DIOS ”

