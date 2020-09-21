The Ellen DeGeneres show returns after a controversial summer

The Ellen DeGeneres Show didn‘t have a restful summer hiatus. It was one surrounded by many controversies. After the allegations of toxic work culture from former staff members of her syndicated TV talk show, the 62-year-old confirmed she would be publicly addressing the rumors at her tv show. “I will be talking to my fans,” she said in a paparazzi video outside a restaurant in Santa Barbara, California. DeGeneres says she’ll be ready to talk about allegations of a toxic workplace when her daytime show returns for its 18th season on Monday.

In July, BuzzFeed broke the news that dozens of staffers at the show were victims of misconduct, including racism and intimidation from executive producers and other senior managers. “That ‘be kind’ bulls**t only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for show,” one anonymous and a former employee said. “I know they give money to people and help them out, but it’s for show,” while other people advised DeGeneres to be more present and care about the work environment. “She really needs to take more responsibility.“

DeGeneres already apologized to around 200 staffers in a video conference, and according to Variety‘s Matt Donnelly, she cried after taking “a lot more accountability” and realizing that she “trusted the wrong people.”



Colombian actress and model Sofia Vergara also agree that she only has had great experiences with DeGeneres and slammed comments that victimized her. “Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain,” the ”Modern Family” star wrote. “I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke,” she said, referring to the claims that the tv host continually makes fun of her English accent. She was one of the latest celebrity to speak up about Ellen DeGeneres . The 48-year-old actress decided to set the record straight after her previous appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show began trending with less than positive commentary.



Is Ellen ready for a comeback? This is a story in development...