Zendaya wins an Emmy and the best red carpet look

It is Zendaya’s night for sure. First, she wows the audience with a plunging gown for Emmy Awards despite no red carpet. Then she wins the Outstanding Lead Actress in A Drama Series for “Euphoria”. Congrats!

Her stylist Law Roach shared the look on Instagram with the caption, “If Emmy was a real girl....”



The actress went all out in Christopher John Rogers for 2020 Emmys. The designer also shared the video on his feed, calling Zendaya his “muse.” Red carpet or no red carpet, Zendaya is shining tonight at the Emmys. She promises will be multiple looks throughout the evening’s proceedings.

