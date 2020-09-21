Regina King is the queen of the Emmys

Regina King is no stranger to making a statement on the red carpet — even if it‘s a virtual one. She is now a 4-time winner. Congrats!

King won “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie” for her starring role as Angela Abar in HBO’s searing “Watchmen.” She plays as a police officer turned superhero who fights against white supremacy and police brutality. The show is based on an 1986 DC Comic.

During her acceptance speech, she donned a hot pink suit over a “Say Her Name” t-shirt for Breonna Taylor, and she showed off a tattoo in Hebrew on her forearm, which means “unconditional love.”

Watchmen won Outstanding Limited Series as well. It is a great night for King!

King just made history at the 77th annual Venice Film Festival in Los Angeles by becoming the first Black female director to have a film screened at the conference.

“Unfortunately, across the world, that’s how things seem to work. One woman gets a shot and if she does not succeed, it shuts thing down for years until someone else gets a shot,” said King, via Zoom at a One Night in Miami press conference at the Venice Film Festival.

“I am so grateful for our film to be a part of the festival but I really, really want it to perform well. There’s so much talent out there—so many talented directors—so if One Night in Miami gets it done here, you’ll get to see a lot more of us.”