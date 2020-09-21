2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

EMMYS 2020

Regina King is the queen of the Emmys

She is now a 4-time winner. Congrats!

BY

Regina King is no stranger to making a statement on the red carpet — even if it‘s a virtual one. She is now a 4-time winner. Congrats!

King won “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie” for her starring role as Angela Abar in HBO’s searing “Watchmen.” She plays as a police officer turned superhero who fights against white supremacy and police brutality. The show is based on an 1986 DC Comic.

During her acceptance speech, she donned a hot pink suit over a “Say Her Name” t-shirt for Breonna Taylor, and she showed off a tattoo in Hebrew on her forearm, which means “unconditional love.”

Regina King©ABC

Watchmen won Outstanding Limited Series as well. It is a great night for King!

King just made history at the 77th annual Venice Film Festival in Los Angeles by becoming the first Black female director to have a film screened at the conference.

“Unfortunately, across the world, that’s how things seem to work. One woman gets a shot and if she does not succeed, it shuts thing down for years until someone else gets a shot,” said King, via Zoom at a One Night in Miami press conference at the Venice Film Festival.

“I am so grateful for our film to be a part of the festival but I really, really want it to perform well. There’s so much talent out there—so many talented directors—so if One Night in Miami gets it done here, you’ll get to see a lot more of us.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about