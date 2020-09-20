Ana da Armas shares beach photos taken by boyfriend Ben Affleck

Things are heating up between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas .

The actress shared some beautiful photos on her Instagram page that were taken by her boyfriend, Ben Affleck. He snapped the pictures of her during their beach vacation in Costa Rica back in March.

Within the series of photos, the first shows the 31-year-old staring softly into the camera, giving a sultry look while she flaunts her beach waves. The rest of the images in the series are blurry photos of her frolicking on the beach, clearly having a lot of fun as she looks back at her boyfriend snapping some flicks.

Only a few days before de Armas posted these pics of herself on her own account, paparazzi released photos of Affleck taking pictures of his girlfriend on the beach. Now, we get to see first hand exactly what the 47-year-old star captured.

“Photo credit pls,” Affleck later joked in the comments, confirming exactly what fans already knew.

This was actually the second time the couple was spotted together in a tropical destination. Before making their way to Costa Rica, the “Deep Water” co-stars were spotted vacationing in Havana, Cuba, which just so happens to be Ana de Armas’ hometown.

“They were beaming. I saw Ana grab Ben’s arm as they walked out together, they looked super happy — she’s absolutely stunning!” an onlooker who spotted them in Cuba, told Page Six. “I totally think they’re dating.”

Those beach photos were only the beginning of de Armas’ affinity for posting pictures that show off her relationship with Affleck, who haven’t been shying away from the camera since they’ve gotten together.

Since then, their relationship has advanced pretty quickly, with the couple quarantining together in Los Angeles over the past couple of months. They’ve been pictured walking their dogs, riding motorcycles, and laughing hysterically with each other almost every single day since they were first romantically linked at the top of the year.

In August, instead of uploading a picture of herself that was shot by her boyfriend, Ana actually posted a photo of herself with the Batman star. The black and white flick features both actors with huge smiles on their faces as they get some fresh air outside.