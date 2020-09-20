Orlando Bloom carries a can of mace after fiancée Katy Perry gets restraining order against stalker

Orlando Bloom is doing everything he can to make sure him and his family stay safe. The actor was seen carrying a can of mace after his fiancée, Katy Perry , was granted a restraining order against her alleged stalker.

This news comes following Bloom becoming a father once again, after Perry gave birth to their daughter, Daisy Bloom, last month. Because of this new addition to the family, it seems like the couple is taking extra safety precautions, with the Lord of the Rings star seen out over the weekend carrying what appeared to be a can of mace on his keychain.

Bloom threw on a casual outfit on Saturday, wearing an oversized white t-shirt and a pair of black running shorts while he grabbed breakfast for the family out in Santa Barbara. He finished the look with a black baseball cap, a pair of sleek sunglasses, and a blue bandana as his face mask along with some clean white Vans sneakers.

©Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M. / BACKGRID

This outing came after his fiancée, Katy Perry, was granted a restraining order earlier this week against her alleged stalker, William Terry--which could very well be why the actor chose to bring a can of mase along with him to pick up their breakfast.

William is believed to be homeless, living in a silver Buick sedan while recently harassing Katy and her family. According to court documents filed by the singer, Terry has made ‘death threats on social media,’ including the fact that he wanted to ‘snap Orlando Bloom’s neck.’ The man in question has even attempted to enter their home on a few occasions.

In the court docs, Perry gave details of her last encounter with the stalker, which took place on September 8.

“Terry jumped the fence of my home in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles,” she wrote. “Security ordered Terry to leave. When he refused he was placed under citizen’s arrest and then formally arrested for criminal trespass by the Los Aneles Police Department.”

Another hearing to make the restraining order permanent is set for October 8, which will also protect their entire immediate family.

Obviously, these Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry would do anything to protect one another and their entire family, which now includes a brand new bundle of joy. They’re clearly taking some extra precautions now that they have a newborn to take care of, which should make the permanent restraining order a big sigh of relief once it’s hopefully granted next month.