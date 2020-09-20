Brad Pitt’s Scientology initiation leaked

Brad Pitt was said to almost be drafted into Scientology back in the early 1990s when he dated actress and singer Juliette Lewis. The star was allegedly introduced to the unconventional religion by Juliette, who he dated between 1989 and 1993, when she was 16 and he was 26. Pitt is said to have dabbled in Scientology for about three years until he broke things off with both the church and with Juliette.

Now, more than three decades later, a former Scientology member has broken cover to make claims about Brad Pitt’s apparent initiation process into the church.

According to reports from Page Six, Brad was forced to take daily trips to the sauna as part the “purification process” upon entering the religion.

The report claims that Brad was put through purification training at the Portland Celebrity Center branch of the church, which is where he was forced to sweat in a sauna for five hours a day, every single day, for an entire month.

On top of that, the star would also be screamed at by supervisors in “bull baiting” sessions as part of another strange initiation trial.

“I was being trained up to be a course supervisor, so was sent to Celebrity Center Portland for training,” a source told The Sun. “While I was there I met the teenage daughter of the executive director of a Portland-based Scientology company...One of the things she told me was that Brad Pitt, who was dating Scientologist Juliette Lewis at the time, did the purification rundown at Celebrity Center Portland. He did it there to keep out of the public eye.”

According to Page Six, Scientology records state Brad completed some therapies in July 1991 and a “special course in human evaluation” in May 1993. Further details of Pitt’s time with the church are given by former church supervisor, Michael Mallen, who claims that he was tasked with “bullbaiting” the actor. Mallen explains that this task involved yelling abuse at Brad “mercilessly” until the star “got so pissed off, he walked out.”

Brad is said to have quit the church sometime in 1993 and continued to reject their later attempts to redraft him.

While Pitt hasn’t commented on his time being involved in the church of Scientology, there are a lot of celebrities in Hollywood who have been linked to the controversial religion. Leah Remini, Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Danny Masterson, Elisabeth Moss, Kirstie Alley, Kelly Preston, and more have reportedly been involved in Scientology.