Salma Hayek ’s topless pregnancy throwback marks special occasion. “Tomorrow the tiny baby that formed inside my womb officially becomes a teen. They grow so fast...”, said the actress.

In an interview with Ana Clark from the Telegraph, Hayek talks about motherhood. “I’m glad I didn’t have her earlier.” Hayek was 41 years old when Valentina was born.

Hayel loves a good throwback picture. The Like a Boss actress took a stroll down memory lane, last week, sharing vintage photos of herself modeling a bikini for an H&M campaign that she did back in the late ‘90s. “This photo is from a European bathing suit campaign I did for H&M in 1999,” she captioned the post. Salma’s toned hourglass figure was on full display in the pictures, which showed her sporting a short haircut.