Salma Hayek’s topless pregnancy throwback marks special occasion

The Mexican-born, London-based actress talks about motherhood

 Salma Hayek ’s topless pregnancy throwback marks special occasion. “Tomorrow the tiny baby that formed inside my womb officially becomes a teen. They grow so fast...”, said the actress.

In an interview with Ana Clark from the Telegraph, Hayek talks about motherhood. “I’m glad I didn’t have her earlier.” Hayek was 41 years old when Valentina was born.

Hayel loves a good throwback picture. The Like a Boss actress took a stroll down memory lane, last week, sharing vintage photos of herself modeling a bikini for an H&M campaign that she did back in the late ‘90s. “This photo is from a European bathing suit campaign I did for H&M in 1999,” she captioned the post. Salma’s toned hourglass figure was on full display in the pictures, which showed her sporting a short haircut.

 

The Mexican-born actress celebrated her 54th birthday earlier this month. She marked her big day with photos of herself rocking a yellow swimsuit and matching skirt. Alongside the images, she penned, “I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, especially to my fans who made a special account for my birthday. What a gift! @salmahappybirthday ✨.”

 

