Miley Cyrus reflects on her need to always be in a relationship

Miley Cyrus has been in a few high-profile relationships throughout her career, but now, the singer is completely single. After getting out of a marriage and a subsequent relationship almost immediately after, Cyrus is ready to talk about why she always felt like she needed to be in a relationship.

Recently, the former Disney star stopped by The Joe Rogan Experience for an interview, where she opened up a lot about her personal life. The artist has always been a pretty open book, so it’s not exactly surprising to hear her speak candidly about her trials and tribulations, but a long form conversation like this still gives fans a different perspective than they’re used to.

In the interview, one of the things Miley touched on was her need to always be in a relationship.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had a very high-profile relationship, first getting together when they were just teenagers after working together on the set of The Last Song in 2010.

The couple broke up and got back together numerous times over the last decade before secretly tying the knot in 2019. Less than a year later, the relationship was over once again and the couple quickly got a divorce.

While this relationship was a big part of her life, it wasn’t the only time fans saw Cyrus with another celebrity. When she was only 7 years old, actor Tyler Posey was her “boyfriend.” That was followed by a brief relationship with fellow Disney star Dylan Sprouse before moving onto a relationship with Nick Jonas.

Along the way, other love interests included Justin Gaston and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Miley has also been romantically linked to model Stella Maxwell and briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter immediately following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

Most recently, Cyrus was in a relationship with Cody Simpson , and things between the pair seemed to be getting pretty serious. They were quarantining together during the pandemic and constantly posting content with one another, but things ended up coming to an abrupt end, leaving Cyrus single.

When Miley’s conversation with Joe Rogan turned to her love life, she didn’t hold back. She opened up to the podcast host about her family’s history with alcoholism and her own desires for a relationship, which includes a man or woman independent enough to handle her deep independent streak.

She also recognized that she’s in a period of transition when it comes to her love life.

“This is a super pivotal moment for me right now,” Cyrus explained “I haven’t been single [since] 2015. I mean … I’ve had a few months here and there where I’ve been single but not for a long period of time.”

It looks like Miley is ready to start a new phase in her life.