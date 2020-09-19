Tom Hardy to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, is it True?

Apparently, when bookies suspend all bets is because a decision has been made. The rumor is that Tom Hardy, the favorite actor to get the iconic role, ‘has been cast’ to replace Daniel Craig after No Time To Die. Two major UK bookies have suspended all bets on the next 007 while another has slashed odds to make Hardy the new clear front-runner.

Rumors are beginning to circulate that Mad Max: Fury Road hottie, Hardy, is the chosen actor. There were about 18 frontrunners including big names such as, Robert Pattinson, Harry Styles , Idris Elba , Chris Hemsworth, Damian Lewis, Sam Heughan, James Norton, and the list goes on.

The 43-year old auditioned for the role in June. Reportedly, he didi so well that Hardy was able to secure the role. For quite some time, he has been a bookies favorite to get Craig’s role. The latest report had him jumping to a strong 8/1.

Regarding fans, Hardy is the top choice. This is a historial casting. If the actor does get the opportunity the lead this successful franchise, it would be the first time an already established actor gets it. It is usually given to lesser known talent who are thereby shot to the A-list thanks to being associated with the 007 franchise.

On the other hand, these rumors are not welcomed by Elba’s fans. They aren‘t best pleased with the new claims.



The anticipation is killing us! Let’s wait confirmation very soon…