Kanye West says he’s going to help get Taylor Swift’s catalogue returned to her

Kanye West and Taylor Swift have a long history together.

Their first time meeting was more than a decade ago, when the rapper interrupted Swift’s award acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009. Since then, the duo has made up, only to get back into more friction following the release of Kanye’s track, “Famous” in 2016, where he takes credit for kick starting the pop star’s successful career.

Since then, Taylor Swift has been taking digs at both Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, throughout her songs and music videos, causing her fans to constantly bombard the rapper with hate on social media. Even so, Mr. West is currently on a mission to reform the music industry, pointing out within multiple Twitter rants the problems that exist among industry executives, artists, their contracts, and more.

Kanye has declared publicly that he wants to buy back his own masters, giving him control of his entire music catalogue from over the past two decades. Taylor is also someone who has publicly gone through the same fight, putting A-list manager Scooter Braun on blast after news broke that he now had control of Swift’s catalogue, not giving her an opportunity to have ownership of her own music.

Because these two are going through similar struggles in their career, Kanye has announced his plan to help the country singer get control of her catalogue once again.

“I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK. SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND,” West tweeted, referencing Swift‘s infamous feud with Scooter Braun over her catalogue at Big Machine Records.

“CULTURE IS THE MOST POWERFUL FORCE IN HUMANITY UNDER GOD,” he continued. ”WE’RE GOING TO MOVE THE ENTIRE MUSIC INDUSTRY INTO THE 21ST CENTURY.”

