Kanye West says he’s going to help get Taylor Swift’s catalogue returned to her

Kanye West and Taylor Swift have a long history together.
Their first time meeting was more than a decade ago, when the rapper interrupted Swift’s award acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009. Since then, the duo has made up, only to get back into more friction following the release of Kanye’s track, “Famous” in 2016, where he takes credit for kick starting the pop star’s successful career.
Since then, Taylor Swift has been taking digs at both Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, throughout her songs and music videos, causing her fans to constantly bombard the rapper with hate on social media. Even so, Mr. West is currently on a mission to reform the music industry, pointing out within multiple Twitter rants the problems that exist among industry executives, artists, their contracts, and more.
Kanye has declared publicly that he wants to buy back his own masters, giving him control of his entire music catalogue from over the past two decades. Taylor is also someone who has publicly gone through the same fight, putting A-list manager Scooter Braun on blast after news broke that he now had control of Swift’s catalogue, not giving her an opportunity to have ownership of her own music.
Because these two are going through similar struggles in their career, Kanye has announced his plan to help the country singer get control of her catalogue once again.
“I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK. SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND,” West tweeted, referencing Swift‘s infamous feud with Scooter Braun over her catalogue at Big Machine Records.
I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK. SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND— ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020
“CULTURE IS THE MOST POWERFUL FORCE IN HUMANITY UNDER GOD,” he continued. ”WE’RE GOING TO MOVE THE ENTIRE MUSIC INDUSTRY INTO THE 21ST CENTURY.”
CULTURE IS THE MOST POWERFUL FORCE IN HUMANITY UNDER GOD— ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020
WE’RE GOING TO MOVE THE ENTIRE MUSIC INDUSTRY INTO THE 21ST CENTURY— ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020
As he does with almost all of his Twitter rants, Kanye also made sure to throw a reference to Drake in there, saying: “WE’RE GONIG TO TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL EXCEPT FOR DRAKE’S DEALS JUST KIDDING ... I LOVE DRAKE TOO ... ALL ARTIST MUST BE FREE.”
WE’RE GONIG TO TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL EXCEPT FOR DRAKE’S DEALS 🤣 JUST KIDDING ... I LOVE DRAKE TOO ... ALL ARTIST MUST BE FREE— ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020
These latest tweets from Kanye come just a few days after he took to the platform with his initial rant about record label contracts. On Wednesday, the rapper shared more than 100 tweets that featured screenshots of his various contracts with Universal Music Group.
The pages he shared are from what he claims are his 10 contracts with the label. “They try to burry [sic] us alive,” he wrote of his deal with the company. “I need every lawyer in the world to look at these,” West wrote, before predicting that ”THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD”
As of now, Taylor Swift hasn’t responded to Kanye’s declaration that he will help her get her masters back.