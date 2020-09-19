Cardi B’s unbelievable gift from Anitta will make you LOL

If you see one thing today, let it be this. Anitta thanked Cardi B for collaborating with her on Me Gusta in the most booty-ful way. The 27-year-old Brazilian singer opted for a classic expression of gratitude to her rapper friend, also 27, by sending a floral arrangement on Friday, September 19. Of course, these weren’t just any flowers. Anitta sent her famous pal an arrangement shaped “like a booty,” as Cardi put it. You simply have to see it for yourself!

©Anitta "Me Gusta" (Feat. Cardi B & Myke Towers) Official Music Video Cardi B in Me Gusta

“Look at what Anitta got me!” Cardi said while filming the unique floral display, “it’s like flowers, but it’s like a booty with a thong.” And it was indeed that. Rusty red and orange buds were arranged into a custom backside shape, while neon green-tinted chrysanthemums made up the thong. The creation was by Petals LA, a California company that boasts “the world’s most beautiful flowers.”

“I just received so much gifts today,” Cardi said in the video. She also flaunted some swag from her friend Megan Thee Stallion. Her voice radiated excitement as she told fans: “Megan got this for Kulture ! This is so cute and tiny.” The 2-year-old received a mini Louis Vuitton backpack and custom music box from the entertainer. “Thank you, girlies!” Cardi added.

It was a celebratory day as Anitta dropped the music video for her and Cardi’s new tune Me Gusta, also featuring Myke Towers. The colorful video pays homage to their Brazilian, Latin, and African roots, boasting one of a kind outfits, a catwalk and, above all else, a catchy beat.