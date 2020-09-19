Rebel Wilson shows off her weight loss while flaunting a new haircut

Rebel Wilson has returned to Instagram once again to show off her stunning weight loss, and this time around, she’s got a new haircut, too.

When the star touched back down in Los Angeles, she made sure to stop by her favorite hair stylist’s salon to get her quarantine ‘do tended to. She paid a visit to her best friend and celebrity hairdresser Nicole Leal, who updated Rebel’s signature blonde locks.

Once the look was finished, Wilson made sure to post the transformation to Instagram, uploading a mirror selfie showing off both her brand new haircut and her incredible weight loss.

The actress looked absolutely fabulous as she stuck her tongue out while happily flaunting her freshly finished hair and a frilly black dress.

©Rebel Wilson Instagram

Posting another photo, Rebel shouted out her friend and hairstylist, writing, “LA peeps if you need color, cut or extensions @mrsniocleleal.”

In the picture, she showed off her hair while Leal was in the process of making it perfect, with some feathered bangs layered over her face.