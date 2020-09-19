Rebel Wilson shows off her weight loss while flaunting a new haircut

Rebel Wilson has returned to Instagram once again to show off her stunning weight loss, and this time around, she’s got a new haircut, too.
When the star touched back down in Los Angeles, she made sure to stop by her favorite hair stylist’s salon to get her quarantine ‘do tended to. She paid a visit to her best friend and celebrity hairdresser Nicole Leal, who updated Rebel’s signature blonde locks.
Once the look was finished, Wilson made sure to post the transformation to Instagram, uploading a mirror selfie showing off both her brand new haircut and her incredible weight loss.
The actress looked absolutely fabulous as she stuck her tongue out while happily flaunting her freshly finished hair and a frilly black dress.
Posting another photo, Rebel shouted out her friend and hairstylist, writing, “LA peeps if you need color, cut or extensions @mrsniocleleal.”
In the picture, she showed off her hair while Leal was in the process of making it perfect, with some feathered bangs layered over her face.
Each and every time Wilson posts a photo, she looks better than she ever has before. The Pitch Perfect star opened up to fans earlier this year about her goals for 2020, which included slimming down to 75 kg, or 165 lbs, before the end of the year.
She updated fans on her fitness journey last month, sharing photos with her followers and letting them know in her caption that she’s inching closer to her goal weight every single day.
“Thanks for all the love so far on my ‘Year of Health’ journey,” she told her followers. “When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself ‘hmmmm...better not’ and had a bottle of water instead.”
“Eight kilos to go until I hit my goal,” she went on to reveal. “Hopefully I can do it by the end of the year.”
According to her personal trainer, Jono Castano, the star has been taking a wholistic approach to weight loss, focusing on nutrition and exercise to reach her goal.
“You can‘t out-train a poor diet and you can’t let the weekend derail your fitness goals. It’s a key mistake that a lot of people make. They get to the weekend and everything goes down the drain and then basically Monday to Friday, all the hard work that they did is gone,” Castano explained to Yahoo! Lifestyle recently. ”I’m all about balance, so with me, if you’re going to have one drink, whatever it is, a chocolate, that’s totally fine as long as it fits into your calorie count.”